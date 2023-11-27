Viad (NYSE:VVI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.19

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.19 and last traded at $33.18, with a volume of 49543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Viad from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Viad from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viad in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viad from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Viad Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $694.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. Viad had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $365.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 15,000 shares of Viad stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,530.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Viad by 76.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 191.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 211.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 733.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

