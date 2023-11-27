Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Purchased by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,822,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the period. Vimeo accounts for 1.5% of Numerai GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Stock Performance

Shares of VMEO stock remained flat at $3.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. 143,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,648. Vimeo, Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $611.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83.

About Vimeo

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.03 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

