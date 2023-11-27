Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 1,256,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,491,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.
Vimeo Stock Up 4.1 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.96 million, a P/E ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 1.89.
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.03 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vimeo Company Profile
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vimeo
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- How to Invest in Energy
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.