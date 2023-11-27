Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 1,256,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,491,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Vimeo Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.96 million, a P/E ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 1.89.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.03 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vimeo Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,558,000 after purchasing an additional 291,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vimeo by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,580,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,298 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vimeo by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,964,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after buying an additional 1,364,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 26.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,320,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after buying an additional 1,120,508 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,515,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after acquiring an additional 845,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

