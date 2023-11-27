Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Major Shareholder Acquires $22,459.92 in Stock

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jonathan Sebastiani purchased 40,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $22,459.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,353.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jonathan Sebastiani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Jonathan Sebastiani acquired 3,600 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,836.00.

VWE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.55. 143,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,146. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84.

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative return on equity of 84.01% and a negative net margin of 71.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 7,240.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the brands Bar Dog, B.R. Cohn, Cameron Hughes, Cherry Pie, Firesteed, Kunde, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

