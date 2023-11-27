Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Down 3.9%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.32 and last traded at $9.38. Approximately 46,524 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,161,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.31.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 505.62% and a negative return on equity of 31.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

