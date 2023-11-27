Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Gap Down to $16.31

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.31, but opened at $15.79. Viridian Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 16,228 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on VRDN. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

The stock has a market cap of $801.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 121.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 257,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 141,393 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,189,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,705,000 after purchasing an additional 169,493 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 10.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

