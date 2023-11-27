Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 16,190 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,332 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,903 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,801,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,873 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,084,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,701,457. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $109.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.286 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

