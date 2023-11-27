Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 184,182 First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 184,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 484,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after buying an additional 39,327 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 103,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FSMB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.63. 2,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,721. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

