Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

MDYG stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,265. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.17 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average of $70.06.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

