Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 184 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.01. 42,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,898. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.04 and a 1-year high of $240.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

