Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,141 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 6.30% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 88,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 65,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BUFB traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,460 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

