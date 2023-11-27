Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $1.47 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,135 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.7% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,264,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,210 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,237,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,756,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,718 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.67. 374,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,474,413. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

