Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $2.08 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $692,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,689.7% during the 2nd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,558,000 after acquiring an additional 524,997 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $224.93. 110,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,198. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

