Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $2.50 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 231.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

GLD traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,219,152. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $161.91 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

