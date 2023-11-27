Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,634,000 after acquiring an additional 45,704,805 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $384,439,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,144,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,985,000 after buying an additional 5,290,010 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2,642.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,255,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,503,000 after buying an additional 2,172,973 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,830,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,115,000 after buying an additional 2,008,761 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DFUV traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 20,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,419. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.17.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

