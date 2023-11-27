Visionary Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $311.39. 481,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,210. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.57.

Get Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.