Visionary Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,466 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $6.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $598.18. 303,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,047. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $566.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.17. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $599.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $264.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Argus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.43.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

