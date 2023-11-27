Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 11,163 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.96. 701,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,588,457. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.37. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.