Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 7,644 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQLT. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 743,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.83. 123,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.84.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

