Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases New Stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.59% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMHI. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 769.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FMHI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 30,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,617. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

