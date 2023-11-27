Visionary Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE MRK traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $101.48. 984,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,411,371. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.36 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $257.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

