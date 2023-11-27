Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 108,877 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 83.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,877 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.36. 671,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,261,345. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.11. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

