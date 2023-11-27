Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 133 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $225.13. The company had a trading volume of 725,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,191. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.76 and its 200 day moving average is $217.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $187.38 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

