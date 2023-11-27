Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 741 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

AOR traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $51.16. 36,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,608. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $52.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

