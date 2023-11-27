Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.14

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.14 and last traded at $32.41, with a volume of 149966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.89.

Several analysts have commented on VIST shares. UBS Group started coverage on Vista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vista Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.95.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $289.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 29.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vista Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 68.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

