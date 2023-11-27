Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Trading Up 3.7% After Insider Buying Activity

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.7% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $27.83 and last traded at $27.75. Approximately 641,069 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 575,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

Specifically, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur bought 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $45,005.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,886.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VSTO. StockNews.com raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.68 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 480.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 50,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.5% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 268,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 198.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 45,115 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $759,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

