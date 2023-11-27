voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

VJET has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of voxeljet from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of voxeljet from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st.

voxeljet Stock Performance

voxeljet Company Profile

Shares of VJET stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.51. voxeljet has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.27.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

