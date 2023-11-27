voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
VJET has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of voxeljet from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of voxeljet from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st.
voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.
