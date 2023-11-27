W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $814.50

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $814.50 and last traded at $813.73, with a volume of 45356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $812.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GWW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $749.57.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $733.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $724.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 11.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 641.1% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 37.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at $223,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

