Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock Position Cut by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,416 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Wayfair worth $8,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 2,934.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 17.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.52.

Shares of W stock opened at $49.35 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $90.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 3.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $68,467.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,331,080.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $138,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,964,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $68,467.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,331,080.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,923 shares of company stock worth $3,873,864 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

