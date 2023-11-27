WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group makes up about 2.9% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of WEC Energy Group worth $14,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,920,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 43.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after buying an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $722,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.17.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.19. 769,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,781. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.