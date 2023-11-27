WesCan Energy (CVE:WCE) Trading 14.3% Higher

WesCan Energy Corp. (CVE:WCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 145,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 108,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

WesCan Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.89. The firm has a market cap of C$3.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.36.

About WesCan Energy

(Get Free Report)

WesCan Energy Corp., a junior public resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Alberta, Canada; and Texas, the United States. It holds interests in petroleum and natural gas assets located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Great Pacific International Inc and changed its name to WesCan Energy Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WesCan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesCan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.