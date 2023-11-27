Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Announces — Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, November 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of WIA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.91. 31,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,217. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17.

In other Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund news, Director Michael Larson bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,017.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

