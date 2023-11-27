Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Plans $0.06 — Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, November 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:WIW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.47. 79,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,817. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68.

In other Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund news, Director Michael Larson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,740.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 29.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 49,151 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 15,704 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 40.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 29,558 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 103.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,754 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

