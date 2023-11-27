Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PAI traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,651. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $13.05.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
