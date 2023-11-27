Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PAI traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,651. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 16.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 35.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 69.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

