Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WEA traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $10.70. 48,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,724. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
