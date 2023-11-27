Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:WEA traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $10.70. 48,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,724. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 86,492 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 392.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 86,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 80,588 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 49.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 13.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 239,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 28,043 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

