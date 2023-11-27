WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Holdings Increased by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,233 shares during the period. WestRock comprises 1.4% of Numerai GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Numerai GP LLC owned about 0.09% of WestRock worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 5,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,259,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, SWS Partners increased its position in shares of WestRock by 21.1% in the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 82,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE WRK traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.10. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.72.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -18.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

