WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WRK. Argus raised WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.57.

WRK opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.72. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -18.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,739,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in WestRock by 59.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,325,000 after buying an additional 2,320,073 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth $61,378,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth $59,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

