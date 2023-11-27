Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.45

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62.

Wetouch Technology Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company offers various touch panels, including glass-glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; glass-film-film products that are used in GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; plastic-glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels, motor vehicle GPS, smart home products, robots, and charging stations; and glass-films used in industrial HMI.

