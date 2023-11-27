Wick Capital Partners LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wick Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $8,784,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.8% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $509,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,314. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $155.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.58. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

