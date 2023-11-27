Wick Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wick Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.4% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $13,739,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.73. 20,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.37 and a 200 day moving average of $198.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $175.70 and a 12 month high of $215.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

