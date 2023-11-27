Wick Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,681 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 168.7% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $115.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,775,637. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $317.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.45.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

