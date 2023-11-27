Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 1.1 %

WVVI opened at $5.39 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

