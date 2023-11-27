WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Acquired by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 354.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for 1.4% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.3% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 304.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 117,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.39. 260,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,028. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average is $43.12. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.46 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

