Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 27,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 21,893 shares.The stock last traded at $440.53 and had previously closed at $437.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WINA. StockNews.com cut shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Get Winmark alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WINA

Winmark Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $406.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.19% and a negative return on equity of 83.86%. The company had revenue of $22.32 million during the quarter.

Winmark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $10.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $40.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. Winmark’s payout ratio is 28.44%.

Insider Activity at Winmark

In other Winmark news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.35, for a total transaction of $1,016,361.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,010,316.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Winmark news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $641,389.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,654,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.35, for a total transaction of $1,016,361.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,010,316.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,635 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Winmark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 91.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the second quarter worth $45,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Winmark by 28.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

(Get Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.