WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.14

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.14 and last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 110991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.14.
WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92.
WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund
WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.
