WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 503,606 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,087% from the previous session’s volume of 42,432 shares.The stock last traded at $61.91 and had previously closed at $62.10.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,829,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,871,000 after buying an additional 161,861 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at about $5,631,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,237,000 after buying an additional 84,666 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at about $3,743,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 12.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 538,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,389,000 after buying an additional 58,551 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

