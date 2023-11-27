WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Shares Down 4%

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.59 and last traded at $11.66. 373,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,425,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

In other WK Kellogg news, insider Sherry Brice purchased 3,150 shares of WK Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,686.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other WK Kellogg news, CEO Gary H. Pilnick purchased 93,500 shares of WK Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $999,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,274.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sherry Brice purchased 3,150 shares of WK Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,686.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 157,065 shares of company stock worth $1,682,781.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WK Kellogg stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.05% of WK Kellogg as of its most recent SEC filing.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

