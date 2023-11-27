Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) is North Peak Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

North Peak Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 886,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,202 shares during the period. Workday accounts for approximately 23.0% of North Peak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. North Peak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $200,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in Workday by 6.9% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Workday by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 18,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 705.5% in the second quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,133,000 after buying an additional 31,535 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 21.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Workday by 7.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 9,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.88.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $237.43. 857,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.06. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.13 and a 1-year high of $252.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -492.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

