Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Meritage Group LP

Meritage Group LP reduced its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,396,508 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 543,311 shares during the period. Workday makes up approximately 8.8% of Meritage Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Meritage Group LP owned 0.54% of Workday worth $315,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach acquired 8,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $240.44 per share, with a total value of $2,086,057.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,177.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach bought 8,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $240.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,086,057.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,177.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Bank of America increased their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Workday

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $237.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,079. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.13 and a 12 month high of $252.72. The firm has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -492.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.