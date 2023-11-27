World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Price Performance

Shares of INT stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. World Fuel Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Institutional Trading of World Fuel Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,574.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 384,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 361,243 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 79.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 339,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 150,516 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 26.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,522,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,155,000 after purchasing an additional 325,917 shares during the period.

About World Fuel Services

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.